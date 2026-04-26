Missing hunter Kaden Sites found dead near Tabeguache Creek in Chaffee County after 10-day search

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — 10 days after a hunter went missing in Chaffee County, officials said the body of 27-year-old Kaden Sites was discovered Saturday near Tabeguache Creek.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on social media said Site’s body was found in a wilderness area around 1.5 miles from his truck.

Foul play was not suspected and a cause of death was not released

“Our hearts go out to the Sites family and friends this evening. Chaffee County has lost a wonderful member of our community which has left a void in our hearts,” said Sheriff Andy Rohrich on social media.

Sites went turkey hunting near Mount Shavano around 1:30 p.m. April 15 and was expected back that same afternoon.

His truck, as well as his dead cellphone, were found near the Blanks Cabin Trailhead on the southeast side of Mount Shavano early that evening, the sheriff's office said previously.

Chaffee County sheriff uses AI generated image of missing hunter to assist in search.

“There was always a measure of hope that Kaden would be found alive. We are thankful the family will have some level of closure,” added Sheriff Rohrich.

Site’s body was found by volunteer searchers, said officials,

Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.