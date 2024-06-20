Body of missing 19-year-old found in submerged vehicle in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. — The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing on Wednesday was found in a submerged vehicle in Weld County.
On Wednesday, the Greeley Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) issued an alert about 19-year-old Leslie Elizama Vicente Vicente, who was reported missing after she did not return home after attending a a religious event at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley several days earlier on June 13. She left the event around 9:10 p.m. in her gray 2009 Nissan Murano, CBI said.
Greeley police said Vicente headed southbound on US Highway 85 and was last seen around 9:44 p.m. at the Fast Break Gas Station near 42nd Street in Evans. She then continued southbound.
Late Wednesday evening, an employee at the Weld County gravel quarry — located around US Highway 85 and Weld County Road 22 — called 911 to report that they believed a vehicle had gone into a body of water near the quarry, Greeley police said.
Police from Greeley and Fort Lupton, as well as the departments' dive team members, responded.
The dive team found a vehicle in the water and recovered a body, Greeley police said.
The Weld County Coroner's Office, which has alerted next-of-kin, identified the deceased as Vicente.
The case remains open. The Fort Lupton Police Department is investigating the incident.
Denver7 has requested more information, but no other details were immediately available.