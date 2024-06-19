Watch Now
CBI issues alert for 19-year-old who never made it home after event in Greeley

Colorado Bureau of
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 19, 2024

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a 19-year-old woman who never arrived home after leaving an event in Greeley.

On June 13, Leslie Elizama Vicente Vicente, 19, left an event in Greeley to drive home to Aurora, but she never made it home. She was last seen around 9:49 p.m. driving southbound on Highway 285 between Platteville and Fort Lupton, according to CBI.

Vicente is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was traveling in a gray 2009 Nissan Murano with Colorado license plate CLF-B27.

CBI said there are concerns for her safety.

Anyone with information about Vicente's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600.

