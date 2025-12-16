Body found off Highway 145 in Telluride Monday night, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office says

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A body was found off Highway 145 in Telluride Monday night, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office deputies and Telluride firefighters responded around 6:41 p.m. Monday to the report of someone on the side of the road at the top of Keystone Hill in Telluride. When they arrived at the scene, first responders determined the person was dead.

Monday night, the San Miguel County Sheriff said investigators were treating it as a crime scene, reducing the roadway to one lane of alternating traffic. Crews increased it to two lanes of traffic by 7:30 p.m. Monday before reopening it fully by 8:25 p.m.