Body cam shows Arvada police taking down 'reckless' motorcycle rider

ARVADA, Colo. — Body cam footage released shows police removing a man from a motorcycle after he was allegedly riding high-speed down closed streets following the July 4th celebration in Arvada.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. July 4 as people were leaving a fireworks show at Lutz Field Sports Complex.

Arvada police on Twitter said the 'reckless' rider was driving his motorcycle westbound on 58th avenue in the eastbound side that was closed to safely allow pedestrians to leave the July 4th celebration.

The police worn body camera footage showed an Arvada officer attempting to stop the rider, identified as Trey Patrick Bailey.

Bailey slowed down then continued past the first officer when a second Arvada Police Officer near Miller Street attempted to stop the rider, police said.

After a third police officer warned pedestrians and attempted to remove Bailey from the bike, the suspect was removed from the motorcycle near Simms Street, according to Arvada police.

Two police officers received minor injuries and Bailey was taken to jail on a slew of charges including vehicular eluding, felony DUI, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

