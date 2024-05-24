Boating this Memorial Day weekend? Keep these safety tips in mind

DENVER — Memorial Day weekend is kicking off a busy boating weekend, and many are getting their boats ready for the first time this year, including here in Colorado. Let's go over some quick safety reminders before getting out on the water.

Before heading out, make sure you have a life jacket at the ready. The number one thing you can do to save your life is to wear one. Check that the life jacket is still in good, usable condition.

Also before heading out: Don't forget to have a throwable personal flotation device somewhere on the boat that is easy to reach. It needs to be immediately available to throw overboard in case of an emergency.

Check that your hull plug is installed before putting your boat in the water.

Don’t let anyone bow ride. That is when people put their legs over the bow of the boat while it is in motion. If that person were to fall over, they could be swept into the boat’s propeller.

Bring a first aid kit. Make sure that it has a tourniquet in case someone does get hurt by the propellor.

Check the weather before you head out.

Make a float plan. That means letting people know where you will be going so that it is easier for authorities to find you in case you go missing.

Brush up on boating right of way rules. Non-powered boats have the right of way over power boats.

Give other boaters space and only operate the vehicle within your skill level.