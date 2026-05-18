Blake Street Tavern to be reborn as Tavern on Blake Street

DENVER – A Denver sports bar is getting a second life.

Jeff and Ashley Moerke, the couple behind Tavern Kitchen and Bar, are reopening the former Blake Street Tavern as Tavern on Blake Street – a nod to the original that drew loyal crowds for years before its previous owner decided to close.

“Everybody has a story behind it. People met here, got married, had kids,” said Jeff Moerke. “It was the place to be.”

For Ashley Moerke, the connection to the space runs deeper than nostalgia.

“I didn’t know anybody in Denver, so it was all new to me. I decided to start bartender to meet some people, and that’s how I ended up at Blake Street,” she said. “I knew a lot about the space, the vibe, and the people that came here. I met so many amazing people.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Ashley Moerke credits the original Blake Street Tavern with her becoming comfortable in Denver.

That history shaped the decision to honor the original name.

“It only made sense to pay homage to the old name by calling it The Tavern on Blake Street,” Ashley Moerke said.

While the spirit of the original bar is being preserved, the Moerkes are making changes, starting with the basement. The old arcade is moving upstairs, and the lower level is being transformed into a live entertainment venue.

“Being a space where people can stay all day, they can come for lunch, watch a game, stay for dinner and a show is something that is very special,” Ashley Moerke said.

The menu will carry over staples from the Moerke’s other restaurant locations like nachos, burgers, and wings, alongside elevated options including tomahawk steaks.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Jeff Moerke in the lower floor of the building they are changing into a live entertainment venue, complete with a mural that is currently being finished.

“This place didn’t close because people didn’t like it or they didn’t want to be here or it wasn’t successful, it closed because the owner was ready to be done, and that’s totally okay,” Ashley Moerke said.

They are targeting the first week of June for their grand opening, which could coincide nicely with a deep Colorado Avalanche playoff run.

“How could would it be if the Avs get through the West and into the Stanley Cup, and it’s our grand opening, and we get to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship in this building?” Jeff Moerke said. “This is exactly what we needed and the timing behind it is probably perfect.”

In addition to Tavern on Blake Street, the Moerkes operate Tavern Snowmass, Tavern Carbondale, and Il Poggio Italian restaurant.

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