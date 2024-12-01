Black Santa explains the importance of representation during the holiday season

DENVER — The countdown to Christmas is on, meaning that Santa is making his list and checking it twice. And one man says it’s important for kids of color to see a Santa Claus who looks like them.

"Many years ago, when my kids were just small, I took them to the mall to see Santa. When we got up to the chair and my daughter got on the center, she started to cry," said George Smithers, who plays Santa across the country.

Smithers said that moment inspired him to strap on his boots and start playing Santa Claus.

"I told my wife that I was not going to do that ever again, that I was going to be Santa for my children, and that's how we started," Smithers said.

For years, Smithers has spread holiday joy by traveling across the country, telling holiday stories, and snapping memorable photos with Santa. He shared that his business has gotten so big that he now has to call in backup.

"So I normally hire Santas to cover events that I can't cover because I travel all across the United States. This year's schedule has included Denver, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, Tennessee, New York, Delaware, Cherry Hill, and New Jersey. So I've been a little bit everywhere," Smithers said.

Even with such a busy schedule, he said the representation of black and brown boys and girls is near and dear to his heart.

"It's about making people feel like they're represented, as well as giving them an opportunity to experience someone that looks like them," he said.

Smithers said when everything is said and done, it is about faith, family, and tradition.