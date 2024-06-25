Bike to Work Day 2024 is Wednesday: Where to ride, get free food and win prizes

DENVER — Up to 20,000 cyclists are expected to trade in four wheels for two and battle the heat for the 34th Bike to Work day on Wednesday.

Organized by Way to Go, which is part of Denver Regional Council of Governments, the summer Bike to Work Day is expected to bring thousands of cyclists to the roads, trails and beyond who decide to bike instead of drive to work.

“I think that energy is just contagious,” said Nisha Mokshagundam, Way to Go Program Manager. “I think to just socialize with people who are supportive of biking, and may have some tips and tricks and even gear for you to make your commute more comfortable.”

Denver metro bicyclists are encouraged to pledge to ride and as of Tuesday morning, over 9,000 cyclists have signed up.

It’s free, and on this website you can find a station near your ride that offers coffee, breakfast and a chance to win prizes and goodies.

“You can expect to get water, coffee and we will be offering breakfast burritos at the station I'm positioned at – at the Civic Center Park.”There are dozens of stations across the area, including in Boulder, Fort Collins and Longmont.

At some stations, riders can get a quick check and tune up of their bike.

“And then a lot of breweries are doing some cool deals in the evening. So I would definitely check that out,” added Mokshagundam.

She encourages new riders to check their route in advance.

“I definitely encourage people to practice that route beforehand, or at the very least look at a map, figure out where those challenging crossings might be. If you are going to be riding when it's dark, make sure you're wearing high visibility clothing,” said Mokshagundam. “And definitely make sure you're following any local jurisdictional laws about biking, like making sure that you've got enough lights on your bike so that you're visible to others.”

The Way to Go website has resources to help riders find the best route to work.

Mokshagundam encourages all riders to register at this website for a shot at winning free gear.

"Everyone who pledges to ride will be automatically entered to win some cool prizes, including a free Turin e-bike. We're also going to be giving away headphones, bike lights and other kinds of things that help people have a more enjoyable commute."

One thing to keep in mind are the temps. While a heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday, there is not one in place for Wednesday (so far).

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be around 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday – at around 95 degrees, but it’s something to keep in mind – so pack plenty of water.

