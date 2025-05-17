Big cats in backyards: Colorado wild animal sanctuary worries about housing development next door

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 1,400-acre wild animal sanctuary in Keenesburg is worried that a nearby housing development could put the future of the rescue facility at risk.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is home to 550 animals — from lions to tigers and bears — that were rescued from all over the world.

"This organization's been in business 45 years in Colorado, but we've been at this location 31 years," said executive director Pat Craig.

But now, plans to build a neighboring housing development southeast of the sanctuary could put big cats right on the edge of people's backyards.

Back in 2010, Craig signed a contract with the developers of eight lots that border the animal habitats to prepare for future growth.

The agreement included a stipulation for an eight-foot privacy fence between the habitat and the homes. It also allowed Craig to be on the community's HOA board and interview potential buyers.

While Craig has had mostly positive experiences with his neighbors, he said these safeguards were important.

"We were the very first thing out here for miles, but as people moved in individually, you know, there's some people that started to have little complaints about the birds or, you know, the flies or other things that come when you have 550 exotic animals in a certain area," he said.

Now, Craig claims the developers aren’t abiding by the contract. He said he hasn’t interviewed any potential buyers, and the fence separating his property from future homes remains unfinished.

"We met with them last summer, and they said, 'Hey, you know, we don’t want you to meet with the people because you’ll scare them off,'" Craig said.

Altitude Community Law P.C., which represents the developers, issued a statement to Denver7, saying in part, “Wigaard Smith Estates LLP has taken all steps possible to protect the animals and create a first-class community of eight homes to minimize impact on the animals.”



Craig is now looking for an attorney who specializes in property law.

"We understand development. That's not the problem," he said.

In the meantime, his focus remains on protecting the animals who call this grassland home.

"I mean, those animals needed us to speak for them to begin with, and we need to continue that," Craig said.