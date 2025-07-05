Bicyclist killed in crash involving car in Grand County as US 40 reopens

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – A cyclist was killed in a crash involving a car near Parshall, Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

There was very little information immediately available but a CSP spokesperson told Denver7 they were called to US 40 around 11:22 a.m. and that a vehicular crimes trooper was headed to the scene.

There were no details on what led up to the crash, but the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, said the CSP. There was no other information provided on the cyclist who was killed.

CDOT

1:25 p.m. update from the Grand County Sheriff's Office on Facebook:

"Highway 40 in Parshall is now OPEN with alternating one way traffic while Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Motorists are encouraged to be patient, drive cautiously and be vigilant of any bicyclists in the area."

Earlier on its Facebook page, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office added: “Highway 40 is closed due to a serious crash west of Parshall. The eastbound lane is closed at County Road 39 and traffic is being rerouted around Williams Fork via County Road 33, to County Road 3 (Ute Pass) to Parshall back to Highway 40. The westbound traffic is intermittently being released through the scene. There is no estimated time of reopening.”

Denver7 will update this story with new information as soon as we get it.