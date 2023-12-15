Bicycle detour: Portion of Denver's Cherry Creek Trail to be closed next week

DENVER — Denver bicyclists that ride the busy Cherry Creek Trail into downtown will need to make a plan to take an alternate route near a portion that will be closed near Confluence Park all next week.

According to Denver Parks and Recreation, both sides of the Cherry Creek Trail will be closed starting Monday, December 18 through Friday, December 22 for maintenance of nearby railroad lines.

The closure will run from just north of Little Raven Street over the BNSF railway before Wewatta Street. A spokesperson with the city said there might be period where both sides aren't closed.

The city’s trail map shows a detour along Speer Blvd though Speer Blvd Park connecting back to the Cherry Creek Trail.

City of Denver

On a side note, Friday is the last day for Denver cyclists to share their experiences on metro roads, bikeways and trails to inform where new bikeways are added and existing infrastructure is improved.

The effort, part of the Denver Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), is an evaluation study tied to Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

Denver Moves: Bikes Update is the city’s planning strategy that will make updates to Denver’s bike network, which has not been updated since 2015.

Bicyclists can take an online survey to provide personal experiences that contribute to feeling unsafe on their bikes.