Beloved campground near Lake City, closed since 2023, will reopen this month

LAKE CITY, Colo. — One of the "most magical destinations" in the Lake City area in southwest Colorado has remained closed since September 2023, but is set to reopen at the end of the month.

Deer Lakes, which sits at 10,500 feet, will once again welcome visitors on May 28, if not earlier depending on road conditions, according to the Town of Lake City in Hinsdale County.



The Deer Lakes campground and recreation area closed in September 2023 for extensive renovations, which included new restrooms, updated picnic tables, improved accessibility on roads and walkways, better fire rings, new information kiosks and more, the town said on social media.

"Deer Lakes has always been one of our most magical destinations," the town said. "... These upgrades maintain the natural beauty of the area while providing more comfortable amenities for all visitors."

Town of Lake City

The Deer Lakes campground has become a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts, hikers and backpackers, equestrians, wildlife photographers and families looking for a getaway. The overnight rate for one of the 12 sites is $18. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis only.

"The campground’s improvements ensure a more enjoyable experience while maintaining the rugged mountain charm that makes this area so special," the town's website reads.

Town of Lake City

The campground provides easy access to the La Garita and Powderhorn Wilderness Areas.

Forest Service Road 788, which is used to access Deer Lakes, is currently closed, and will likely remain that way until May 28. However, staff will open it earlier if conditions improve.

Town of Lake City

