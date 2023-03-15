Bellvue man arrested for kidnapping, domestic violence after 5-hour standoff

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Bellvue man was arrested for kidnapping, assault and domestic violence following a five-hour standoff, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called out to a domestic violence incident at a Bellvue/Poudre Canyon home around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said a woman had been held inside the home for more than a day and assaulted by the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jared Gassen of Bellvue.

The victim was able to escape when deputies arrived. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Gassen barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit, the sheriff's office in a release Wednesday. The Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response team responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said several "less-lethal tools" were used, but Gassen refused to exit. He was taken into custody around 4:02 p.m. with help from K9 Tyr, according to the sheriff's office.

Gassen received medical treatment and was booked into the Larimer County Jail for second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and domestic violence. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are looking at drug use as a possible factor in this case.

“Our deputies relied on their training, strong tactical decision-making, and a variety of tools to reach this outcome,” Patrol Lieutenant Jamie Smith said in a statement. “Domestic violence calls are often unpredictable and dangerous to all involved, and we’re grateful for this safe ending.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.