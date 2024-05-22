Watch Now
Bear swipes person on morning walk in Steamboat Springs; minor injuries reported

He scraped his arm when he fell and had minor abrasions, CPW said.
Black Bear alaska
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 13:33:40-04

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A person has minor injuries after a bear swiped at him while he walked near Steamboat Ski Resort on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday around 9:45 a.m., a person called wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to report that a black bear had swiped at him while he was on a morning walk on a path that connects Walton Creek Road and Mt. Werner Circle near the Steamboat Ski Resort.

He said he had been walking and noticed a yearling cub, and then felt a swipe from behind and was knocked to the ground by the mother bear. He scraped his arm when he fell and had minor abrasions, CPW said.

The victim said he finished his walk and then sought out help.

Wildlife officers set up bear traps and put signs in the area to warn other people about bear activity.

As of Wednesday morning, the traps remained empty.

CPW said this remains an ongoing investigation.

If you see a bear, do not run. Stand still, stay calm and slowly back away, CPW said. If you see cubs, the mother is typically nearby, so leave the area immediately. When in the backcountry, stay alert and keep dogs on a leash. Read more here.

Bears are common around the Steamboat Springs area. Watch the below video to see curious cubs inspecting a person's car earlier this month within the city.

