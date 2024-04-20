Watch Now
Adorable video captures bear cubs practice climbing on gondola lift tower at Steamboat Ski Resort

An adorable video shows two bear cubs practice their climbing skills using a gondola lift tower at Steamboat Ski Resort Friday.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 13:15:00-04

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — An adorable video shows two bear cubs climbing a gondola tower at Steamboat Ski Resort Friday.

The baby bears were practicing their climbing skills using the lift tower of Wild Blue Gondola before mama bear seemed to have enough.

The video below is courtesy of Sharon Spiegel and shared with Denver7 by Steamboat Radio on their Facebook page:

Bear cubs practice climbing on gondola lift tower at Steamboat Ski Resort

