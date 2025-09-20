Barry Morphew out on $300M bond after 2025 murder indictment

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Barry Morphew, accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, in 2020, was released from the Alamosa County Jail on Friday after supporters helped him post $300,000 of his $3 million bond.

According to the Alamosa County Jail, one of his daughters was present on Thursday with the bondsman to meet the bail.

Barry Morphew will be under strict house arrest and wear an ankle monitor. He will also be required to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and surrender his passport.

On June 20, 2025, Barry Morphew was rearrested in Arizona on first-degree murder charges and subsequently extradited to Colorado after murder charges stemming from his 2021 arrest were dismissed in 2022.

Suzanne Morphew disappeared from the Maysville area of Chaffee County on May 10, 2020. Three years later, investigators discovered her body in an area of Moffat, in the San Luis Valley.

A 2024 autopsy report said Suzanne Morphew died of “unspecified means” but ruled it a homicide. While there was no indication of trauma in her remains, a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife was found in one of her bones, the report said.

Prosecutors and law enforcement say they remain committed to seeking justice for Suzanne Morphew.

