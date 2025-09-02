Judge adjusts $3 million bail for Barry Morphew in wife’s murder case

A Colorado judge on Tuesday adjusted the $3 million bail for Barry Morphew as he awaits trial in the murder of his wife from cash-only to a cash or surety bail — meaning he could now be released from jail if he pays $300,000 through a bondsman.

Morphew, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who disappeared from the family’s Chaffee County home in 2020 and was found buried in a shallow grave near Moffat in 2023.

Morphew initially was charged in 2021 with his wife’s death — before her body had been discovered — but the case was dropped in 2022 after extensive misconduct by prosecutors that resulted in 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley being disbarred.

Morphew was arrested and charged for a second time in June, and this time is being prosecuted in the neighboring 12th Judicial District, where Suzanne Morphew’s body was discovered. Morphew has maintained his innocence.

Should he be post bail, Morphew will be required to stay in Colorado, wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, drive only vehicles registered to him, use only his legal name and follow a protective order, 12th Judicial District Chief Judge Amanda Hopkins ruled.

