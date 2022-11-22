Barrett Hudson took seven bullets in the back but still escaped the Club Q shooting

As more details emerge around what happened inside Club Q, the Colorado Springs gay nightclub that late Saturday night became the scene of Colorado’s latest mass shooting when five people were killed, a man who identified himself as a survivor of the attack has shared a harrowing story on social media.

Barrett Hudson took to Facebook Live on Sunday evening to let friends and loved ones know he was alive and recovering despite being shot seven times inside the LGBTQ bar and venue he visited on Saturday night to take in a drag show. With the bullet wounds in his back, Hudson says he was able to flee the club out a back door, jump a high fence and run to a nearby 7-Eleven before other people helped him.

“I am very, very glad to be alive,” Hudson said in the roughly 13-minute video that he shared from a hospital bed, wires from medical equipment dangling from his chest. He also shared his story from the shooting on his Instagram account.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.