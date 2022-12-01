Bank robbery suspect remains barricaded in Greenwood Village hotel after allegedly shooting at officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A bank robbery suspect who fled to a nearby hotel Thursday morning in Greenwood Village after allegedly opening fire on an officer remains barricaded in one of the rooms, police said at 3:45 p.m.

As of publishing time, David Oliver, deputy chief of police for the City of Greenwood Village, said the department is hoping for a peaceful surrender but they have not yet been able to contact the suspect.

The incident began at 10:38 a.m. Thursday when a person called 911 from inside the KeyBank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road to report a bank robbery. The person said the suspect was an armed Black male and he appeared to be working alone, Oliver said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department arrived at the scene at 10:40 a.m. As the first officer pulled up, he saw a Black man walking southbound away from the bank toward the adjacent Target parking lot. The officer parked his car and tried to approach the suspect from behind, Oliver said. The suspect saw him and started to run. The officer followed.

4 p.m. update on barricaded suspect in Greenwood Village hotel

At 10:42 a.m., the suspect and officer exchanged one round of gunfire, followed by a second round. Oliver said investigators believe the suspect fired the first shots.

The suspect continued to run south and ignored commands to stop, Oliver said. He eventually reached the shared parking lot of the Sleep Inn Hotel and Extended Stay America, both located off E. Costilla Avenue near the intersection of Interstate 25 and E. Arapahoe Road.

More officers began to arrive at the scene and saw a Black man run into the Extended Stay America. Officers secured a perimeter.

Multiple other agencies arrived to help the Greenwood Village Police Department, including the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Aurora Police Department, Denver Police Department, South Metro Fire Rescue, and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Oliver said.

Officials sent a reverse 911 to all the guests in the hotel asking them to shelter in place. Later, all guests at both hotels were asked to evacuate, which was completed by 1:45 p.m.

Oliver said as of 3:45 p.m., authorities believe the suspect has been confined to one room.

Tactical teams and crisis negotiators are working toward a peaceful surrender, Oliver said. As of the press conference, they had not been able to make contact with the suspect. For that same reason, they do not know if he is injured.

Oliver said police believe they know the suspect's name and that he was a guest at the hotel. He noted that the police department also believes the FBI is investigating if the suspect is the same person responsible for multiple other robberies in the area, but they're still waiting for official confirmation on that as well.

Oliver said the department does not believe there is any threat to the public, but this remains an active barricade situation.