Greenwood Village police responding to ‘active investigation’ at S. Clinton St and E. Costilla Ave.

DENVER – Officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department are conducting a joint “active investigation” with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office following a robbery at a KeyBank late Friday morning.

Responding officers arriving to the bank, located at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road, at around 10:45 a.m. reportedly exchanged gunfire with a suspect as they tried to make contact before he took off on foot to a nearby hotel, according to city officials.

Greenwood Village police have tapped off a section of the parking lot area surrounding the hotel and are attempting to contact the suspect, who is believed to be either in the Sleep Inn or Extended Stay America hotels.

A Reverse 911 was activated for nearby residents, officials said.

Denver7’s Bayan Wang reports two Denver police SWAT units were at scene and between 50-70 law enforcement officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were helping Greenwood Village police in the investigation.

"We are assisting with a bank robbery in Greenwood Village. @ArapahoeSO SWAT, Snipers, Drones, Negotiators and Traffic Units are all on scene. Multiple agencies involved," the sheriff's office tweeted.

City officials asked residents to please avoid the area until further notice.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.