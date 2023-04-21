Bandimere Speedway's legacy: A look at big moments in its 65-year history

DENVER — Drag racing fans have one more season to make great memories at Bandimere Speedway before the track closes permanently after over 60 years on the west side of Denver.

John C. Bandimere Jr., Chief Spiritual Officer at the speedway on Friday announced drag racing in Morrison will come to an end in October, but he said the family is searching for a new racing location.

Over the past 65 years, Bandimere Speedway has been a mainstay which began as the dream of John Bandimere, Sr. growing to what it is today. Originally planned in 1956 in Arvada, Bandimere Sr., broke ground on its current location as Bandimere Speedway in 1958. Today, the speedway hosts more than 130 events with 30,000 competitors each season.

Among the milestones in its history, Bandimere Speedway was first sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association in 1968 and in 1977, the speedway hosted the NHRA Sports Finals, the first NHRA national event ever in Colorado.

Then in 1988, Bandimere Speedway underwent a major renovation totaling $4.2 million bringing more seating, parking and other improvements in an effort to lure bigger events.

As John C. Bandimere Jr. looks to the future and a possible new location for the speedway, 2023 will be a year of celebration marking Bandimere’s 65th year at its longtime home.

“As we close the chapter on this part of the story, our family is taking the time to reflect on hundreds or maybe thousands of memories we've experienced on Thunder Mountain.” he said in a Facebook announcement.

“And trust me, there have been some great memories, including many of the irreplaceable pieces over the years that have added to the unique fabric of Bandimere Speedway, the relationships that have been created with employees, racers, sponsors, sanctioning bodies, guests, service providers, and more remind us daily what a privilege it's been for our family to continue the legacy started by my parents in 1958.”

