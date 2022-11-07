Balloon release held for Denver man murdered more than 16 years ago

DENVER— Sixteen years have passed since a Denver man was murdered near the city's Five Points neighborhood.

This week, Bruce Harrell would have been 38 years old, and still, no one has been arrested for his death. Harrell's mother held a balloon release on Sunday to celebrate his birthday and keep his memory alive.

The chilly temperatures didn't stop dozens of people from coming out to Silverman Park in Montbello to celebrate Bruce’s life.

“That means so much to me. My heart. I needed this,” said Bruce’s mother Dianne Harrell.

The 21-year-old George Washington High School grad was murdered on his mom's birthday in January of 2006. Investigators say he and his friend were at a traffic light at Downing and Welton Streets when two cars pulled up next to them. Someone got out of one of the cars and started shooting into Bruce’s car. Both were taken to the hospital, but Bruce didn't make it.

“We would like to know, have some closure as to why he was murdered and how he was murdered that day, eventually come to justice, because it wasn't a random act, but mistaken identity, all of that,” said Bruce’s uncle Robert Harrell.

Bruce's birthday was this past Tuesday, which is why Dianne held his balloon release just a few days later. She played music and shared a poem and loved ones shared memories. There was also cake to celebrate. While Dianne said having that support helps get her through the tough times, she said the pain never goes away.

“It will never go away because I miss him and love him. That's my son,” Dianne said.

Family friend Mechelle Love, who said her mother was murdered when she was 2 years old, wanted to be there for Dianne.

“I couldn't imagine having 21 years of someone's life with me and then have them ripped from me like that,” Love said. “I wanted to come out and make sure to give her that support.”

“I miss Bruce's character. I miss his jokes. I miss his laughing,” Dianne said.

Dianne said she will not rest until her son's killer is found. Denver police said they're actively pursuing leads in this case.

“You should be ashamed of yourself," Dianne said, addressing her son's killer. "I’m a grieving mother, and because of you, it will be for the rest of my life."

If you have any information on this case, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $2,000.