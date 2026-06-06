'Grief, remembrance, resilience and joy': 30th Annual Boulder Jewish Festival balances safety and celebration

BOULDER, Colo. — The 30th Annual Boulder Jewish Festival takes place on Sunday celebrating community and culture, while also reflecting on last June's deadly Pearl Street Mall attack.

Officials say there will be heightened security in the area to ensure a welcoming and safe environment in the area.

▶️ WATCH: Boulder JCC executive director and Boulder chief of police talk with Denver7's Maggy Wolanske ahead of the festival

Boulder Jewish Festival balances safety and celebration

Jonathan Lev, executive director of the Boulder Jewish Community Center, explained the significance of the festival located on Pearl Street as it is a public space where all can gather.

"It has actually been the longest continuously running cultural festival in Boulder in the same spot, and it's one of the, I believe, the longest running Jewish festival that has been in the same spot and ours is right there on Pearl Street," Lev said.

Sunday will mark another year of celebration, but there is significant meaning behind being on the Pearl Street Mall as the community continues to process the deadly attack that took place last June on peaceful protesters.

Jim Waltz

"I think this year we're doing something interesting with the balance between grief, remembrance, resilience and joy," said Lev. "We're actually starting the whole day with 30 minutes of a commemoration for what happened on the attack of June 1 last year, and together as a community, we're going to we're going to join together, and then we're going to transition out of that into the joy of the festival."

Part of the preparations for this festival included Boulder JCC and the Boulder Police Department working on a plan. While there is no known threat to the festival, Lev explained they wanted to have a welcoming and celebratory environment.

"It was coming up with a plan that made sense," Lev said. "It was looking at all the different aspects from aerial to on the ground to barricades, and putting together a comprehensive plan that made sure that they felt comfortable with us."

KMGH Photographer

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn reflected on the strong relationship the department has with the Boulder JCC. He explained they have a Jewish community liaison officer and knew leaders of the Jewish community prior to the Pearl Street Mall attack.

With the Boulder Jewish Festival taking place on Sunday, Redfearn said there is a balance of not going "overboard but being prepared." This includes increased uniform and plainclothes presence, drones and K9 units.

"We'll have people ready to respond to anything that happens, and so I want it to be clear to anybody who might want to come do something harmful, that we're going to have tons of resources there to make sure that doesn't happen," Redfearn said.

Jim Waltz

Looking back to the day of the attack, Redfearn said he is proud of their response and their commitment to protect the community following tragedy.

"We're professionals, were trained, but seeing an elderly women burn, nobody should see that," Redfearn said. "So for us, we take that so seriously and it's one of the reasons why we're going to do everything we can, just like last year, to make sure that the people that want to come, regardless of who they are and where they're from, are able to to gather safely, especially to remember the people that were the victims and survivors that day."

The Boulder Jewish Festival is free and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lev said every year is different, and this year is set to bring a new circus activity for families and some very talented musicians.

"Our community carries a lot of emotion about the attack last year on June 1, but also about all the different anti-Semitic attacks that have happened around the country, around the globe and we're carrying that weight wherever we are," Lev said. "I think having the Jewish festival and being able to be in a public space and be able to gather is so important right now, and we need to be able to have those opportunities and to be able to do it in a safe environment."