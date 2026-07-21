DENVER —The Denver Urban Renewal Authority (DURA) awarded nearly $1 million in Community STAND grants to 26 nonprofits, small businesses, and business improvement districts across Denver, including a $50,000 grant to Sun Valley Kitchen & Community Center.

Sun Valley Kitchen & Community Center has served the Sun Valley neighborhood since founder Glenn Harper purchased the building in 2012. The building itself has a longer history — it operated as a grocery store beginning in 1952.

▶️ WATCH: Awarded DURA grants aim to improve historically overlooked Denver neighborhoods

Awarded Denver Urban Renewal Authority grants aim to improve historically overlooked Denver neighborhoods

"I could tell there was a sense of ownership of this building... by the community, and so I really took that seriously and hoped that we could do something that would better this neighborhood," Harper said.

The nonprofit runs a small restaurant as a social enterprise that provides job training and employment opportunities for Sun Valley residents. Revenue from the restaurant supports food access, youth empowerment, and community events in the neighborhood.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Glenn Harper founded the nonprofit Sun Valley Kitchen & Community Center in 2012

"The Sun Valley neighborhood has historically had not a lot of investment, and it's always been a poor neighborhood, and it's always struggled," Harper said.

The Community STAND grant program, administered by DURA's Community Investment department, is designed to anchor organizations that support Denver's underserved communities.

"We wanted to really anchor those organizations that give back to the community," said Cindy Ambs, DURA's Community Investment Coordinator.

Ambs said the program targets the kinds of businesses and organizations that define neighborhood life.

"When we talk about communities, it's talking about your local coffee shop, your local mom and pop business that you like to go to on a Tuesday that you can walk to," Ambs said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The security grate was installed in 1985. Repair parts are difficult to find and the system has become cumbersome to operate.

Sun Valley Kitchen will use its $50,000 grant to fund several infrastructure improvements. The most significant is replacing a heavy, aging security grate on the building — one originally installed in 1985.

"It's extremely heavy, so for people who don't have a lot of upper body strength, it's almost impossible to roll this back and forth," Harper said.

The new system will be a coil-based security grate that retracts out of sight, giving the building a more welcoming exterior appearance.

"It's had an amazing life, but it is a beast," Harper said of the old grate.

Harper said the improvements will help Sun Valley Kitchen remain a vital community resource for years to come.

"I love the people in this neighborhood. There's such a strong bond of community here, and I feel incredibly honored to be a part of it," Harper said.

Ambs said an additional round of Community STAND grant funding will be available later this year. Applicants should watch DURA's social media channels for details on when that application opens.

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