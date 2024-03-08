Watch Now
Avon police identify man killed in hit-and-run while walking along Highway 6

Police are still searching for the driver and are asking anyone with dashcam video from the time of the crash to come forward.
John "Jack" Ladesic
Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 21:49:10-05

AVON, Colo. — The Avon Police Department has identified the man who was struck and killed while he was walking along Highway 6 Tuesday evening.

A driver called 911 around 6:50 p.m. on March 5 after they saw a man lying on the side of Highway 6 at a bus stop between the River Oaks Apartments and the Stonebridge Drive intersection. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to Avon police.

The victim has been identified as John "Jack" Ladesic, 76, of Pennsylvania. His death is being investigated as a vehicular homicide hit-and-run.

Investigators believe Ladesic was walking on the shoulder of the road just before 6:50 p.m. between the Eagle Vail Shop, Hop Gas Station and River Oaks Apartment Complex when he was struck. Avon PD is asking anyone who was driving at that time and has dashcam video or information to contact detectives at 970-479-2201.

