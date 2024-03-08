Avon police identify man killed in hit-and-run while walking along Highway 6

AVON, Colo. — The Avon Police Department has identified the man who was struck and killed while he was walking along Highway 6 Tuesday evening.

A driver called 911 around 6:50 p.m. on March 5 after they saw a man lying on the side of Highway 6 at a bus stop between the River Oaks Apartments and the Stonebridge Drive intersection. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to Avon police.

Local News Avon PD conducting homicide investigation after man found along Highway 6 Sydney Isenberg

The victim has been identified as John "Jack" Ladesic, 76, of Pennsylvania. His death is being investigated as a vehicular homicide hit-and-run.

Investigators believe Ladesic was walking on the shoulder of the road just before 6:50 p.m. between the Eagle Vail Shop, Hop Gas Station and River Oaks Apartment Complex when he was struck. Avon PD is asking anyone who was driving at that time and has dashcam video or information to contact detectives at 970-479-2201.