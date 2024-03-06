Avon PD conducting homicide investigation after deceased man found along Highway 6

AVON, Colo. — The Avon Police Department is conducting a vehicular homicide hit-and-run investigation after a deceased man was found along Highway 6 Tuesday evening.

A driver called 911 around 6:50 p.m. after they saw a man lying on the side of Highway 6 west of Stonebridge Drive. Medical personnel tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was declared dead at the scene, according to Avon police.

The department said it is treating the incident as a vehicular homicide hit-and-run.

Highway 6 is closed between Avon Road and Stonebridge Drive as investigators collect evidence. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes, including Hurd Lane and East Beaver Creek Boulevard to Post Boulevard, police said.

Colorado State Patrol is assisting Avon PD in its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 970-479-2201 and ask for an Avon police officer.