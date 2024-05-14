Authorities identify woman who was shot, killed during domestic violence incident in Milliken

MILLIKEN, Colo. — Authorities have identified the woman who was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident in Milliken.

According to the Milliken Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1400 block of Farmland Lane on May 7 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman inside the home.

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Elise Sophia Ruybal, 36, of Milliken.

Milliken police said the suspect was found deceased in Laramie, Wyoming, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities are investigating the incident as a domestic violence murder-suicide.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-660-5012.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.