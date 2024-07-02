Authorities ID woman found dead in burning home near Watkins Monday

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities on Tuesday released the identity of the woman who was found dead inside a burning home near Watkins in unincorporated Arapahoe County Monday.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified her as 52-year-old Simone Renee Austin. The cause and manner of death was not released.

Firefighters with the Bennet-Watkins Fire Rescue discovered Austin’s body inside a home in the 600 block of Bersshine Street near the intersection with E. 7th Avenue after responding around 10 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from the residence.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“There were neighbors that came over to the house, that knocked on the door, that tried to see if anybody was home at the time, but nobody was home,” said Ginger Delgado, a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennet-Watkins Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Caleb Connor said the fire was put out in about 50 minutes. The extent of damage to the home and the cause of the fire is not known.