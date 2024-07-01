Woman found dead inside burning home in Aurora Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities in Aurora are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a burning home Monday morning.

It happened at around 10 a.m. just south of Sky Ranch Academy in east Aurora, at a home on Bersshine Street near the intersection with E. 7th Ave.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Bennet-Watkins Fire Rescue told Denver7 they responded after receiving reports of smoke coming from the roof of a home in the area.

“There were neighbors that came over to the house, that knocked on the door, that tried to see if anybody was home at the time, but nobody was home,” said Ginger Delgado, a spokesperson with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

During the firefighting efforts from six different fire departments, firefighters at the scene discovered a dead woman inside the home, Delgado said, adding the sheriff’s office could not comment on how the woman died.

The fire was put out in about 50 minutes, said Bennet-Watkins Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Caleb Connor.

No one else was injured in the fire, he said.

“Our deputies are not looking for anybody at this point,” Delgado said.

Denver7's Veronica Acosta contributed to this report.

