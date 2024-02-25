Police investigate homicide in southeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating homicide Saturday in the southeast area of the city.
Police said a man’s death in the 400 block of S. Quebec Street was determined to be a homicide.
The victim, whose identity is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An official cause and manner of death has not been released.
Police said investigators are working to develop suspect information.
