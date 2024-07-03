Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities ID 2 suspected drowning victims whose bodies were recovered from Greeley pond

poudre ponds.png
Google
poudre ponds.png
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 03, 2024

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities on Wednesday released the names of the two men whose bodies were recovered from the bottom of Poudre Ponds in Greeley Sunday.

Police suspect both men — identified as 22-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia Blanco and 21-year-old Jose Fernando Garcia Atlahua, both of Greeley — drowned. However, the final cause and manner of their deaths await the completion of the autopsy reports.

Personal items found around 10 a.m. Thursday on the bank of the ponds led members of the Greeley Fire Department, who were conducting training exercises at the Poudre Ponds, to the bodies later that day.

After discovering the items, which included a wallet, clothing, and a cell phone, Greeley police were called to assist in the search for their owners.

A vehicle was also located in the area, and using that information, officers located the truck's owner, who stated that a family member often drove the vehicle and was last seen with a friend.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News