Authorities ID 2 suspected drowning victims whose bodies were recovered from Greeley pond

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities on Wednesday released the names of the two men whose bodies were recovered from the bottom of Poudre Ponds in Greeley Sunday.

Police suspect both men — identified as 22-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia Blanco and 21-year-old Jose Fernando Garcia Atlahua, both of Greeley — drowned. However, the final cause and manner of their deaths await the completion of the autopsy reports.

Personal items found around 10 a.m. Thursday on the bank of the ponds led members of the Greeley Fire Department, who were conducting training exercises at the Poudre Ponds, to the bodies later that day.

After discovering the items, which included a wallet, clothing, and a cell phone, Greeley police were called to assist in the search for their owners.

A vehicle was also located in the area, and using that information, officers located the truck's owner, who stated that a family member often drove the vehicle and was last seen with a friend.