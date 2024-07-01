Dive team recovers 2 bodies from Greeley pond in possible double drowning incident

GREELEY, Colo. — A dive team recovered the bodies of two suspected drowning victims Sunday who were found at the bottom of Greeley pond last week.

Authorities believe the two male victims — ages 21 and 23 years old — drowned at the Poudre Ponds located in the 900 block of N. 35th Avenue before their bodies were discovered Thursday.

Personal items found around 10 a.m. Thursday on the bank of the ponds led members of the Greeley Fire Department, who were conducting training exercises at the Poudre Ponds, to the bodies later that day.

After discovering the items, which included a wallet, clothing, and a cell phone, Greeley police were called to assist in the search for their owners.

A vehicle was also located in the area, and using that information, officers located the truck's owner, who stated that a family member often drove the vehicle and was last seen with a friend.

The Weld County Coroner is conducting an investigation and will release more information and the victims’ identification later.

Police suspect the deaths are a result of a tragic accident.