Authorities hoping to identify human remains found in Saguache County through personal belongings

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 18:58:53-04

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are hoping to identify human remains that were found in Saguache County through personal belongings that were located with the remains.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), law enforcement was conducting searches for Edna Quintana on July 26 when they discovered skeletal remains in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA.

The remains are believed to be that of a male, roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall, with pant size 36Wx30L, CBI said in a release.

Authorities found a cross and a brown Florsheim men's dress shoe along with the remains.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2525.

The remains are not connected to Quintana, according to CBI. The missing 55-year-old woman was last seen on May 5. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is also asked to call the sheriff's office.

