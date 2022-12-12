Aurora triple homicide rattles neighborhood; suspect in custody

AURORA, COLO – Police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide.

On Sunday, Aurora Police announced the arrest of Christopher Martinez on three counts of first-degree murder. Investigators said family members discovered the bodies of three adults, two women and one man, inside a house in the 1500 block of Evanston Street in Aurora’s Willow Park neighborhood.

Police said all three victims sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, Martinez is known to the victims, who have not yet officially been identified. The bodies were discovered Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Investigators said officers went to the house at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check but didn’t see anything suspicious.

Police said the officers didn’t see a need to forceable enter the home, so they left.

A couple of hours later, police said concerned family members went inside the home and discovered the bodies.

Brandon Richard / Denver7

Police said they initially made contact with Martinez on Saturday night at the scene. They arrested him at 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

Police announced the arrest a few hours later on Sunday.

“This senseless violence is inexplicable,” said Aurora Interim Police Chief Art Acevado. “Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated personnel, the suspect has been taken into custody and our community can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Our hearts go out to the family of the victims.”

Neighbors said the people who lived at the house just moved in about a week ago.

Aurora triple homicide latest: Police arrest suspect

Many were shocked to learn the details of why their neighborhood was crawling with police.

“It's very rattling,” said Matt Smith, who lives two doors down from the scene. “We kind of didn't sleep much after that. We’ve been kind of on edge this morning.”

Another neighbor, Lyle Rohleder, who has lived on the street for over 30 years, said while there have been a few minor crimes in the past, nothing like this has ever happened.

“You hate to hear anything like this especially so close,” said Rohleder. “It's just one of those things where you just, you just want to keep vigilant.”

Police said the victims will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin is notified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

They ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

