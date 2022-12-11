Family discovers three people shot, killed inside Aurora home

AURORA, Colo — Family members discovered three people shot and killed in an Aurora home on Saturday evening.

Aurora police officers were first called to do a welfare check at the home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street at around 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.

The officers checked the residence, did not find anything suspicious or a reason to force entry into the home and notified the family at that time, police said. At around 7 p.m. Saturday, family arrived at the home discovering three adults with gunshot wounds inside the home. Two women and a man were all pronounced dead.

The victims have not been identified.

Few details are available and anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.