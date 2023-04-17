Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aurora teen dies in shooting while showing friend how to disassemble handgun, police say

Aurora police arrested the other teen on felony manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
aurora police generic.png
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 17:32:56-04

DENVER — A 17-year-old Aurora teen died Sunday when a gun discharged while the victim and his friend were disassembling a handgun, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fulton Street.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was showing his friend, also 17, how to disassemble the friend’s firearm when it fired.

The victim was stuck in the chest and later died at a hospital.

Aurora police arrested the other teen on felony manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The victim has not been identified and the juvenile arrested is not identified by Aurora police due to being a minor in juvenile court.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.