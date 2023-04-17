Aurora teen dies in shooting while showing friend how to disassemble handgun, police say

DENVER — A 17-year-old Aurora teen died Sunday when a gun discharged while the victim and his friend were disassembling a handgun, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fulton Street.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was showing his friend, also 17, how to disassemble the friend’s firearm when it fired.

The victim was stuck in the chest and later died at a hospital.

Aurora police arrested the other teen on felony manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of a juvenile in unlawful possession of a handgun.

The victim has not been identified and the juvenile arrested is not identified by Aurora police due to being a minor in juvenile court.