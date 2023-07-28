Aurora police warn of credit card skimming device discovered at local Walmart

AURORA, Colo. — Surveillance video released on Friday showed two people allegedly installing a credit card skimming device at an Aurora Walmart back in April.

The device was allegedly placed at the self-checkout area at the Walmart located at 14000 E. Exposition Avenue on April 1 and was not discovered until July, according to Aurora police.

In a release, investigators said it was not clear how many people might have had their information compromised.

Police noted the device looked like a typical keypad used at self-checkout counters and warned of an increase in credit card skimming as self-checkout registers have become more common in stores.

Aurora police shared tips on how consumers can protect their credit card information, including checking a card reader for signs of tampering, including checking to see if the card reader is correctly attached to the register.

Police also suggest always covering the keypad while entering a pin number and to check credit card statements for unusual activity.

Aurora police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone who recognizes the people in the video to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.