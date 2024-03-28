Aurora police seek more victims after business owner's arrest on sex assault charges

AURORA — New sex assault allegations against an Aurora business owner have led investigators to seek the public’s help in identifying potential additional victims.

60-year-old Arben "Ben" Duka, owner of Aurora Employment Testing, was arrested on March 15 on a charge of felony unlawful sexual contact after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted at the drug screening business after providing a urine sample.

The alleged incident happened on October 10, 2023, according to Aurora police.

Following Duka’s arrest, Aurora police investigators said two additional women came forward to report allegations of “unwanted sexual contact” during or after drug screenings.

“Investigators are concerned there could be additional victims who have not reported similar incidents of unwanted sexual contact to police,” said investigators in a news release. “Aurora police detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who might have additional information about Duka or was victimized while visiting Aurora Employment Testing.”

Aurora police said while Duka’s business was named Wiz Quiz Employment Testing from March 2015 before changing the name to Aurora Employment Testing.

The business address is 1701 Chambers Road, Suite E.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office previously charged Duka with one count of unlawful sexual contact without consent and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, said Aurora police.

Investigators urge anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and reference case number AP23-202838.

