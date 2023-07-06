Watch Now
Aurora police seek information in Wednesday night shooting that killed teen

The shooting was reported just before midnight Wednesday evening in the 19400 block of East 59th Place.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:01:19-04

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Wednesday evening in the 19400 block of East 59th Place.

Aurora police said on Twitter the teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A second teenager was also transported to a hospital with gunshot injuries, but there was no other information available on that teen’s condition. Aurora police said a person of interest was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

