Aurora police seek information in Wednesday night shooting that killed teen

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy.
The shooting was reported just before midnight Wednesday evening in the 19400 block of East 59th Place.
Aurora police said on Twitter the teen was taken to a hospital where he later died.
A second teenager was also transported to a hospital with gunshot injuries, but there was no other information available on that teen’s condition. Aurora police said a person of interest was detained.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
