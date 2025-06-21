Aurora police searching for endangered 14-year-old missing since Sunday

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for an endangered 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday evening.

According to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Aurora Police Department, Erica "Ember" Long disappeared between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. that day from the area of E-470 and Gartrell Road. No description of her clothing was available as of publishing time.



She has a henna tattoo of circles on her left arm.

Erica is described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

"Erica Long still has not returned home and we are even more concerned for her safety," Aurora police said on social media Friday evening.

Police shared additional photos of her:

Anybody who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.