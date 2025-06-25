Missing 14-year-old Aurora girl found safe; charges pending for detained 26-year-old man, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — An endangered 14-year-old girl from Aurora who was last seen nearly two weeks ago has been found safe, and charges are now pending for a 26-year-old man in connection with her disappearance.

Aurora police provided the update in the case of 14-year-old Erica "Ember" Long, who disappeared on June 15 from the area of E-470 and Gartrell Road.

Thanks to the Kremmling Police Department, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, as well as FBI and HSI Denver, law enforcement was able to identify and detain a 26-year-old man in connection with the case, Aurora Police Department officials said Wednesday.

The man reportedly gave investigators information that the girl was in Las Vegas, Nev.

Aurora PD officials said the investigation into Long’s disappearance is ongoing, with multiple jurisdictions involved.