Aurora police search for suspect in shooting of 13-year-old boy inside his home Thursday morning

APD said an unknown pickup truck was seen leaving the area
Aurora police want information on a suspect in the shooting of 13-year-old boy inside his Aurora home Thursday morning.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 01, 2023
AURORA — Aurora police need information about the suspect in a shooting of a 13-year-old boy around midnight Thursday morning.

The teenager was shot in the leg while he was inside his house in Aurora, at the intersection of N. Kittridge St. and Maxwell Pl.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted, the shots were fired from outside of the home. Then an unknown pickup truck was seen immediately leaving the area.

If you have any information about this incident, APD asks you to contact Crime Stoopers Colorado at 720-913-STOP(7867).

