Aurora police release video of SUV allegedly involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

AURORA, Colo. — Police on Thursday released video of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in an Aurora parking lot. Aurora police said on October 28 at around 2 a.m., the vehicle, described as a white 2011 or 2012 model Ford Edge, was seen in a parking lot at 2430 S. Havana Street when the driver of the SUV struck a pedestrian.
aurora hit and run 102823.png
Posted at 3:16 PM, Nov 02, 2023
APD said the Ford Edge has “significant damage” to the front of the vehicle and is also missing a fender surrounding the front driver’s side tire. After the reported collision with the pedestrian, the vehicle was seen heading east on East Iliff Avenue, police said on social media.

APD is asking anyone with information on the crash, including details that can help investigators find the vehicle or driver to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. APD said there is a reward of $2,000 for information and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Video released of SUV allegedly involved in Aurora hit-and-run crashi

