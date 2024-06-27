Aurora police issue hundreds of citations following crackdown on expired registrations

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is cracking down on drivers with expired temporary tags and registrations.

Denver7 first reported on the initiative in May, and we are now getting a better idea of the citation numbers since the crackdown began.

185 citations were issued in the month of May alone.

The department is only tracking numbers gathered by the motorcycle unit. But they’re not the only ones enforcing it. The whole department is, so the number of citations is likely much higher.

The issue of expired tags and car registration really ramped up after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, APD Sgt. Chris Carlton told Denver7.

This crackdown began due to the number of Aurora residents who went to city council about the issue, Sgt. Carlson said.

Their complaint? They felt it was unfair that not everyone is paying their dues and fair share on the roadways.

“If we all see it, we all know that we're taking care of our part to do what we can for the community, and that these other folks are not, you know, carrying their fair share of the load,” Sgt. Carlton said. “Do your share, register your plates. It's everybody's responsibility to do that. You're no different or better than anybody else. Just step up and do what's required. You know, it's just your public duty.”

The Denver Police Department is taking a much different approach to the issue. In May, DPD announced they would not be focusing on low level citations, which includes expired tags and registrations.

Fees vary depending on how far out they're expired.

Temporary tags expire right away, while registrations have a 30-day grace period.

Registrations that are expired 60 days or more are subject to fines of $95.50.

