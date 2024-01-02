Watch Now
Aurora police asking for Colorado's help finding assault and kidnapping suspect

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 12:41:17-05

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for Colorado's help finding an an assault and a believed kidnapping suspect, the department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Dec. 29, APD received a report of an assault near Shawnee Street and E 42nd Ave. around 10:30 pm.

A man reportedly armed with a gun violently assaulted a woman, forced her into a car before driving away, Aurora police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect, reported victim and suspected vehicle were all gone. Witnesses reported a newer, light gray Dodge Charger with red, rental Colorado license plates, according to Aurora police. They were not able to get a license plate number

The suspect was described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, according to witnesses. He was wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

The victim was described as a woman in her 30s with curly, shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

If you have any information about what happened or see the car involved, you're asked to call Aurora police or submit an anonymous tip by calling 720-913-7867.

