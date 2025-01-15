Aurora officials sift through Denver documents to 'estimate impact' of immigrant influx on city

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora city officials are sifting through documents obtained via open record requests with the City and County of Denver to "understand how newly arrived migrants in Denver were moved to Aurora."

City officials said they hope to obtain clarity on the issue through the request, which was recently fulfilled.

Denver7 filed a similar request and obtained several documents, including a copy of an email exchange between City of Denver staff and nonprofit leaders discussing the intricacies of the city's Asylum Seeker Program.

That's a program that helped nearly 1,000 immigrants get food and rental assistance through four different nonprofits.

According to documents obtained by Denver7, two of those nonprofits, Papagayo and ViVe Wellness, helped specifically with rent and relocation.

Denver7 obtained two agreements between the City of Denver and Papagayo. In one, staff are instructed to identify and source units or housing "across the Denver area."

The second agreement lays out Papagayo's scope of work, including a line about "individuals who are being discharged from migrant shelters and desire to integrate into Denver and surrounding communities as newcomers."

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has pointed to the "surrounding communities" part as troublesome in the past.

Back in December, after two people were violently kidnapped from the Edge of Lowry complex, which CBZ Management owns, Coffman spoke with media members.

While highlighting the bravery of the two victims, he said Aurora officials would be "going through open records request" to get information on immigrants he said were sent from Denver to Aurora.

Aurora 'I thought I was going to die': Victims recall kidnapping by alleged TdA members Landon Haaf

"I've confronted the mayor [of Denver] about it. He won't tell me how many people he sent over here," Coffman said. "He won't tell me what benefits he gave them, what promises he made."

However, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston disputed those points in an interview with Denver7 earlier this month.

"We know that there are no walls within cities or counties in the state of Colorado. Folks decide where they want to work and where they want to live. But we provide services to support people. We think that's been successful for them in the transition," Johnston said in a previous interview.

Two other documents obtained by Denver7 reveal that Papagayo and ViVe Wellness kept a list of where immigrants in the Denver Asylum Seeker Program lived, but addresses are redacted in the documents.

We reached out to the City of Aurora, asking why they submitted these requests and more importantly, what they're hoping to find.

A spokesperson provided the following statement:

The city of Aurora has been seeking to understand, with the utmost clarity, how and when the city and county of Denver, the state and/or their hired nonprofit organizations placed newly arrived migrants in Aurora and/or directed them to specific housing in Aurora. In accordance with Aurora City Council Resolution 2024-129, the city submitted a series of open records requests under the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) to Denver and the state to review records generated through any such agreements or actions.



For example, Denver entered into agreements in July 2024 with nonprofits Papagayo and ViVe Wellness to provide housing assistance to individuals participating in the Denver Asylum Seeker Program (DASP). Each agreement required the entities to manage “a portfolio of available housing options” by, in part, “sourcing available units for rent across the Denver Metro area.” Additionally, each agreement required the entities to notify “proper contacts of any health and safety concerns for a unit when appropriate in order to: 1) create an opportunity for issues to be addressed so it can be available in the portfolio; and 2) maintain positive relationships with landlords across the Denver Metro area with leased unit opportunities for newcomers.

The Denver's Mayor's Office issued the following statement:

We are proud that after more than tens of thousands of newcomers were bused to Denver by the Governor of Texas despite having had no intentions of making Denver or Colorado their home, Denver was the only city to stand up a long-term plan to manage the crisis efficiently and effectively. As we've said throughout this process, Denver did not place people in Aurora or any city for that matter. We also have no documentation nor knowledge to suggest that any city funds were put toward newcomer-specific rental support at CBZ properties. Any suggestion otherwise is untrue.



We applaud the actions of nonprofits who saved lives and prevented a homelessness crisis of unimaginable scale. It is important to note that nonprofits also did not instruct individuals to live in certain cities. People simply chose homes they could afford.

The City of Aurora did say it paid nearly $6,500 for its open records request to "various Denver departments and the state to fulfill the CORA requests."

They added they are still reviewing the documents, "particularly those that the Denver Mayor’s Office just recently fulfilled late and outside the statutory timelines set by state law. We have also asked Denver to address inconsistent redactions applied throughout large swaths of the responsive records we received. Until we have completed our review, we are not able to provide additional analysis."