Aurora officer involved in fatal collision resigns as internal affairs investigation continues

AURORA, Colo. — An officer, seen on surveillance video speeding to a call without lights or sirens in March before colliding with another vehicle, killing that driver, resigned from the Aurora Police Department.

Officer Eduardo Landeros quit the force on April 25, 2023 just a day before he was scheduled to appear before an internal affairs interview, Aurora Police Department spokesperson Joe Moylan said.

The interview was part of an internal affairs investigation that remains open, Aurora PD said.

In March, Denver7 reported multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation said early data showed officer Landeros was traveling at roughly 100 miles per hour when he collided with the vehicle at the intersection of Chambers Road and Bates Avenue.

Elias Anderson, a father of two children, was the driver killed.

Officer Landeros, who was on the force for a little over a year, was responding to a Priority Two call, which according to Aurora PD policy, can be treated as an emergency.

In those cases, police are required to use emergency signals and can exceed the speed limit “so long as the member does not endanger life or property.”

Video shows Aurora police cruiser speeding to call before fatal crash

The initial call Officer Landeros was responding to involved a report of a door kicked in at an apartment complex.

Officer Landeros was seriously injured in the crash and was placed on leave, Aurora PD said.

Along with Aurora’s ongoing internal investigation, the Colorado State Patrol is conducting an investigation that will be sent to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review once completed.