Aurora motorcycle crash claims 2 teen lives

AURORA, Colo. — A high-speed collision between a Suzuki motorcycle and an Acura SUV in Aurora on Friday afternoon left a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on E. Arapahoe Road and E. Peakview Drive.

An investigation revealed that the 18-year-old man was driving the bike at a high rate of speed eastbound on E. Arapahoe Road and crashed into a westbound SUV making a left turn from E. Arapahoe Road onto E. Temple Court.

APD's Traffic Investigations Unit was dispatched to the scene. The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation and was reopened around 9:43 p.m.

The identities of the two victims have not been released. However, one victim is believed to have attended Grandview High School.

No other details were immediately available.