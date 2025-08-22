Aurora police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 2 people at E. Arapahoe, E. Peakview

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora intersection is closed in both directions for a motorcycle crash that killed two people.
The Aurora Police Department (APD) said E. Arapahoe Road at E. Peakview Drive is closed for the crash investigation.
Drivers should find alternate routes, such as Smoky Hill Road, APD said.
It is not yet clear if a second vehicle was involved or if this was a single-vehicle crash. Denver7 is working to learn more.
No other details were immediately available.
